Todd Gurley, former Rams star, content in retirement

If you’re waiting on a Todd Gurley NFL comeback, it’s going to be a while.

The former University of Georgia standout who starred with the Rams before finishing his NFL career in Atlanta, is away from the league and not exactly missing it.

“There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, ‘I wish I was out there,'” Gurley said, per NBC LX. “I appreciated my time in the league and I’ve done things I could have never even dreamed about.”

That time included more than 6,000 career rushing yards, 79 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns, Offensive Rookie of the Year honors (2015), and an Offensive Player of the Year award (2017).

He’s been out of the league since rushing for 678 yards as a part-time player for the Falcons in 2020.

To say he’s content would be an understatement. “Football wise, just taking it day-by-day,” Gurley said. “Being part of ownership groups of different companies, that’s what I’m focusing on. Spending a lot more time with my family. I ain’t worried about no football. I keep it real with you. I’m chilling and enjoying myself.”

Gurley won’t turn 28 until August, and if he ever does get the itch to return to the sidelines, it would likely be in the FCF (Fan Controlled Football League) and not the NFL.

The 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Gurley is part-owner of one the FCF’s teams, the Beasts.

“Anything is possible,” Gurley told NBC LX’s Keith Kocinski. “Anything is possible. The energy that I’m getting right now, I might have to go back there in the (Beasts) locker room and go put something on, man. It is possible. It’s possible.”

