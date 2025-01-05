Titans would be ‘absolute fools’ if they don’t draft Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, ex-star says

As it stands now, the Tennessee Titans have the second pick in the NFL Draft, putting them in prime position for a potential franchise quarterback.

However, one of the greatest players to wear a Titans jersey believes they already have a franchise quarterback in Will Levis and wants the team to go another route.

Chris Johnson, one of nine players to run for 2,000 yards in a single season, wants the team to select two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter.

“I want Hunter. I want Travis. Will Levis, we just got him. I think Will is going to end up being a good quarterback,” Johnson told TMZ Sports. “Sometimes it takes time. You look at some of these quarterbacks, like Jordan Love and some of these other guys. They had time to sit down and learn. Like, years to sit down and learn. So, I feel like he’s going to come into his own.

“I just don’t feel like you do what we did previous years, where we have Levis and then two guys for cheap. I think we go in and see what Will Levis can do for us. Bring Travis on. … I think we would be absolute fools if we pass up on Travis at No. 2.”

Johnson said he would like Hunter to focus on playing corner while playing receiver in certain packages. Hunter won both the top receiver and defensive player awards for the 2024 season.

Hunter has said he would like to play both sides, but many experts predict he will fit more comfortably on defense.

It’s been a struggle for Levis in his two NFL seasons. He’s completed just 61.2% of his passes for 20 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 20 games. At No. 2, they could select Hunter’s quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, or Cam Ward.

Hunter just won the Heisman Trophy in the closest vote since 2009, beating Ashton Jeanty. Hunter and Sanders both figure to be early selections in April.

