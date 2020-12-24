Titans' Will Compton teased over new haircut, jokingly put on injury report

Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton was on the receiving end of some ridicule Thursday after getting a brand-new haircut.

Compton tweeted he was getting “crucified” in the locker room because of his new look. He wrote that he received a low-skin fade. A.J. Brown told reporters that Compton’s haircut was “horrible.”

The jabs went a bit further when the Titans jokingly put Compton on the injury report because of a haircut.

The Titans were clearly having some fun before Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. It is a game that means more than just the run-of-the-mill Week 16 matchup.

Tennessee has a shot to win the AFC South this week. A win and an Indianapolis Colts loss would do that. The Titans at least get a playoff berth with a win or a Miami Dolphins loss, or a Baltimore Ravens loss or a tie and a Ravens tie.

The Titans are hoping to get back to the playoffs and the AFC Championship game. Tennessee is 10-4 this season and is led by running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Henry is leading the NFL with 1,679 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Tannehill has 3,482 passing yards and a career-high 31 touchdowns. He has a career-low five interceptions.