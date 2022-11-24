Titans’ Todd Downing addresses DUI charge, calls arrest ‘devastating’

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing spoke to the media for the first time since being arrested and charged with a DUI following last Thursday.

Downing was arrested following Tennessee’s 27-17 Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

“It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization, to the ownership Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the front office and obviously coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing said Wednesday.

TITANS’ MIKE VRABEL ADDRESSES COACH TODD DOWNING’S DUI ARREST, DECLINES QUESTIONS ABOUT ALCOHOL ON TEAM PLANE

Downing did not get into the specifics of the arrest, declining to say whether he drank at the facility or on the team’s plane.

“I understand what a sensitive and troubling subject this is, and I’m not naive to how much pain there may be for some people involved in similar situations,” Downing added.

Ahead of the Titans’ matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Downing would remain the team’s offensive coordinator.

“We’ll continue forward with how things were – as Todd our offensive coordinator,” Vrabel said.

TITANS’ TODD DOWNING WILL REMAIN OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR FOLLOWING DUI ARREST, MIKE VRABEL SAYS

“Now those things can change. I want to make sure that everybody understands that, at any point in time, when we hear from the league or the legal process, those things could obviously change.”

Vrabel told reporters that the organization does provide rides to players and coaches, which Downing said he was aware of, but declined on Wednesday to answer why he did not choose that option.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I can’t get into the specifics of that night,” Downing said.

Following Downing’s arrest, the NFL sent a memo to all teams reminding them of the league’s policy regarding alcohol on team planes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPx

“In light of recent events, clubs are reminded that League policy prohibits alcoholic beverages, including beer, in the locker rooms, practice or office facilities, or while traveling on team buses or planes at any time during the preseason, regular season, or postseason,” the memo stated, according to ESPN. “This applies to all players, coaches, club personnel, and guests traveling with your team.”

The Titans are 7-3 on the season, winning two in a row after a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report