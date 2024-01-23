Titans to hire Brian Callahan as next head coach: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Tennessee Titans will hire Brian Callahan as its next head coach, according to multiple reports.

Callahan, the former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator, will take over for Mike Vrabel, NFL Network reported Monday. Callahan reportedly had his second interview with the Titans earlier in the day and the team wasn’t going to let him walk away without taking the job.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 39-year-old is the son of former Raiders head coach Bill Callahan. He’s worked in the NFL since 2010 when he started as a coaching assistant with the Denver Broncos. He worked his way up the chain to become the Broncos’ offensive assistant in 2013 and left the post after the 2015 season.

The Detroit Lions hired Callahan as the team’s quarterbacks coach for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and then he served as the quarterbacks coach for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018. In 2019, he was hired to be the Bengals’ offensive coordinator and helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon on the offensive side of the football.

PANTHERS NAME DAN MORGAN NEXT GENERAL MANAGER AFTER LONG SEARCH

Now, Callahan appears set to become the Titans’ next head coach in hopes of turning the team around.

Since Jeff Fisher led Tennessee to the Super Bowl during the 1999 season, Tennessee had not been back. The Titans have had four coaches since the Fisher era ended. Callahan is the fifth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tennessee was 27th in points scored and 28th in yards gained in 2023. The Titans were 6-11 and closed out its second straight season of being under .500.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.