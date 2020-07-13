Titans' Taylor Lewan comes up with idea for NFL to play 2020 season amid pandemic

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan tweeted Saturday that the NFL should take some pointers from UFC on how to continue playing the sport during a pandemic.

Lewan wrote about how remarkable it was that the UFC was able to hold their events in the middle of a pandemic and that the NFL, with all of its money and resources, could do something similar. In a series of tweets, the three-time Pro Bowler gave a series of ideas about how the NFL should go about the 2020 season.

“Watching @ufc and how well they have handled the pamdemic [sic] I can’t help but think that the @NFL has more resources and a lot more money to figure out us playing this year,” he wrote. “What are your thoughts?

“Each team quarantined to a hotel camp style. Families can have visitations once a month/weekly/bi-weekly. A ‘family day’. Family members will be tested and allowed in once the test comes back negative.

“Pilots will he [sic] tested and masked prior to flying teams to games where they play against other teams who have also quarantined in their city,” he continued.

“It 6 months, it would be hard. But people sacrifice way more for way less. We can’t complain about the circumstances, everyone is suffering but we can figure out a way to make it happen. We still get to play a game that we love for people who love it. THOUGHTS?”

Lewan added that front-line workers don’t get to see their families and those fighting overseas are gone for longer and are sacrificing much more.

“They don’t get to have the same benefits we do. We sacrifice our body’s every year. But we can do more this year by giving people the game. This isn’t about politics it’s about doing what’s right,” he wrote.

The NFL still plans to start the season on time. Some of the league’s health and safety protocols were reported last week. They include no jersey swaps or postgame handshakes.