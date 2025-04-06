Titans, Shedeur Sanders cancel quarterback’s private workout: report

The Tennessee Titans may have just revealed to everyone who they are taking with the first overall pick.

Cam Ward has long been considered the favorite to be the top selection, and it seems like that will be the case.

The Titans were scheduled to have a private workout with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who, at one point, was considered ahead of Ward.

But Ward has separated himself in recent weeks from the pack, and there is speculation Sanders is even falling on draft boards. Jaxson Dart is widely considered the third-best QB in the draft.

The Titans and Sanders agreed to cancel that private workout after the team attended his pro day, according to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website.

Wyatt noted the Titans have had eyes on Sanders for a long time, watching four years of game film. The team, Wyatt said, also thought he was “very impressive” at his pro day.

So, maybe they were convinced to take Sanders after his pro day, but considering what’s transpired, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Sanders and Travis Hunter, both likely top five picks, played major roles in turning the Buffaloes football program around after transferring there from Jackson State to follow Sanders’ father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

With his superstardom on both sides of the ball, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy. Sanders owns the all-time FBS record for completion percentage at 71.8%. He led the Big 12 with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns with a 74% completion percentage.

The speculation is that the New York Giants, who own the third overall pick, are big fans of Sanders. Sanders was given a pair of Giants cleats ahead of the Alamo Bowl when the Giants had the No. 1 pick, but they beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 to drop in the draft.

