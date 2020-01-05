Titans oust Tom Brady and Patriots 20-13, advance to next round of NFL postseason

There will be no Super Bowl title this year for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The defending champs lost to the visiting Tennessee Titans 20-13 in the first round of the NFL postseason.

The Titans were led by running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown while Tennessee’s defense tormented Brady.

Tennessee, which had a 10-7 record in the regular season, will advance to play the Baltimore Ravens, the AFC’s No. 1 seed, in the next round.

In the other AFC contest earlier Saturday, the Houston Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in overtime. Houston will travel to Kansas City next weekend to play the No. 2 seeded Chiefs.

With their loss, the Patriots failed to become the second team to reach four straight Super Bowls. New England had appeared in four of the last five title games, winning three of them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.