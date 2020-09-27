Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski enters league of his own in Week 3 win over Vikings

Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski is in a class of his own.

Gostkowski booted the game-winning 55-yard field goal with 1:44 left in the game to lead the Titans to a 31-30 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

TITANS TOP WINLESS VIKES 31-30; GOSTKOWSKI HAS 6 FGS

Gostkowski made a career-high six field goals against the Vikings, and became the first kicker in NFL history to hit a game-winning field goal in the final two minutes of regulation in each of a team’s first three games of a season since the 1970 merger.

NFL GREAT JOE MONTANA CONFRONTS HOME INTRUDER WHO ALLEGEDLY GRABBED GRANDCHILD: REPORT

Gostkowski kicked a game-winning 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left in the Titans’ Week 1 win against the Denver Broncos. In that game, he missed three field goals and an extra point, and was heavily criticized afterward for his poor performance, but Tennessee hung onto the 16-14 victory. In Week 2, Gostkowski nailed a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left in the game, to lead the Titans to a 33-30 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Since his poor showing in the first game of the season, Gostkowski is 8 for 8 on field goals and 4 of 5 on extra points. The Titans are a perfect 3-0 through three games and are on top of the AFC South.