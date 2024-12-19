Titans head coach goes on explicit tirade when asked about team being soft: ‘Total bulls—‘

Do not call the Tennessee Titans soft.

It has been a struggle for the Titans, as they sit at 3-11 with a depleted roster and seemingly no quarterback after 2023 second-round pick Will Levis was benched.

They may not be good, but they for sure play with pride, according to head coach Brian Callahan.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Callahan was asked on Wednesday about the notion that he coaches a “soft” team, and he went on a nearly two-minute rant in an effort to silence the critics.

“You really want to get me going today? To be honest with you, I think that’s complete and total bulls—, if you want my honest opinion,” Callahan began. “These guys are tough f—ers, man. They go after it every day, they play hard as hell. At no point have we ever put on tape, at any point this season, that this is a soft football team. I can’t even wrap my mind around how that would even be a conversation. Just because we don’t win games doesn’t mean we’re soft. These guys play their a– off, they play hard, they play physical …”

“That means you just don’t watch this s—. You don’t do anything about it, you don’t know what you’re talking about, you don’t know what you’re looking at. I’m not gonna stand for anybody calling this football team soft. I think that’s bulls—. If there’s opinions out there that feel that way, they don’t know anything about NFL football. I’d like you to walk in there and call one of these guys soft and see what happens. This is not a soft football team at all mentally or physically …”

ESPN STAR FIRES BACK AT AARON RODGERS AFTER JETS QB CALLS ON CRITICS TO SHARE ‘VAX STATUS’

“There’s no possible explanation to say this team is soft in any way, shape or form, mentally or physically. The way they go about their work, it’s insulting to me, to them, to everyone who works here. No chance ever in hell would I ever admit that to be the case, and neither would anybody in this locker room. You can shove that one right up your a–, to be honest with you.”

The Titans were able to pull off an upset in Houston against their AFC South rival Texans, but they have lost each of their three games since then.

Earlier this season, they traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs, as he was unable to revert to his old form.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tennessee will finish their season with games against each of their division rivals, and surely, Callahan is hoping that his team can show that his words ring true.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.