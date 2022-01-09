The Tennessee Titans clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs Sunday with a Week 18 victory over the Houston Texans, 28-25.

The Titans won their second consecutive AFC South division title, finishing with a 12-5 record.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tennessee needed to dig deep to hold off a surging Houston team. Tennessee scored 21 points in the first half but allowed all 25 of the Texans’ 25 points in the second half.

Ryan Tannehill was 23-for-32 for 287 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Four different Titan receivers caught touchdown passes in the game: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Anthony Firkser.

GIANTS FACE SCRUTINY FOR CONSECUTIVE QB SNEAKS DEEP IN THEIR OWN TERRITORY: ‘THIS IS SAD’

Westbrook-Ikhine had four catches for 78 yards, leading the team. Brown had four catches for 68 yards, Jones had five catches for 58 yards and Firkser had four catches for 56 yards.

The Titans’ defense let the game get away a bit in the second half.

Houston’s Davis Mills started with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Chris Moore, later throwing two more touchdown passes to Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter. But a Tannehill touchdown pass to Jones in between the Amendola scores put the team up 10 and helped Titans solidify the win.

Mills finished 23-for-33 for 301 passing yards and three touchdowns. Amendola had seven catches for 113 yards.

Tennessee now gets a bye week before its divisional round playoff game. The team is expected to have star running back Derrick Henry in the backfield for the postseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tennessee has made the playoffs four times in the last five seasons. The Titans lost in the wild-card round last season and in the conference title game the season before.