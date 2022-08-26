Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince arrested on warrant at Miami airport: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince was arrested on a warrant on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

According to Andy Slater, jail records state he was arrested on a fugitive warrant. KSTP notes he was booked into Miami-Dade County jail shortly before 6 p.m.

The warrant was reportedly out of his home state of Texas and stemmed from traces of drugs found during a traffic stop, according to the Miami Herald.

Prince, 28, spent last year with Minnesota after playing for both the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers the season prior. He spent his first three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before joining the Nets for the 2019-20 season.

He averaged 7.3 points on 45.4% shooting last year.

In his career, he averages 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 24.2 minutes per game.

He was the 12th pick of the 2016 NBA Draft out of Baylor. The Jazz made the selection, but shipped him to Atlanta.

Prince was part of the three-team trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Cavs shipped him to Minnesota in exchange for Ricky Rubio.