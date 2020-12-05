Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns reveals he's lost 7 family members due to coronavirus

There are few people who have been affected more than Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak cost Towns more than just his 2019-20 season. He revealed during his media availability on Friday he has lost about seven family members to the deadly virus, including his mother who died in the early part of the pandemic and an uncle who died Thursday.

“I’m just trying to … keep my family out of harm’s way,” he told reporters, according to the Star Tribune. “I’ve seen a lot of coffins in the last seven, eight months. But I have a lot of people who are in my family, who have gotten COVID and I’m the one looking for answers still. Trying to find how to keep them healthy.

“It’s just a lot of responsibility. A lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well-informed and make all the moves necessary to keep them alive.”

Towns admitted that the death of his mother had been hard on him and that he didn’t think basketball would ever be “therapy” for him again. He said now he just wants to help families who have also been impacted by the virus.

“I’ve always been a person since I was young, I just never wanted people to feel that pain I felt, and that was one of those moments where I leaned back on myself. I didn’t want people to feel the way I felt and I wanted to try and keep them from having the ordeal and situation I was going through,” he said.

Towns is entering his sixth season with Minnesota. In 35 games last season, he averaged 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He’s averaged a double-double in each of his first five professional seasons.