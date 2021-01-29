Tim Tebow's March for Life speech includes tale of mom dismissing advice to terminate pregnancy

Tim Tebow, former NFL quarterback and current New York Mets minor league outfielder, was among the speakers at Friday’s virtual March for Life rally.

Tebow told the tale of a missionary in the Philippines asking his wife to have a fifth child and God putting it on both of their hearts to pursue another baby. He said the family started to pray for another baby to come into their lives.

The professional athlete said the woman then got pregnant but “it was not easy.” He said it was first believed that the baby was a “tumor” and then it was realized the woman was pregnant.

Tebow said the woman in his tale was told to have an abortion and that she needed to “get rid of him.” Tebow said the woman decided “she was going to trust God” in the face of potential peril and possibly even death.

“The pregnancy was so tough. There were so many setbacks and heartaches but the whole time she continued to trust God,” Tebow said.

“Then it came time to give birth and a doctor who had been doing it for over 35 years — this was his specialty helping women give birth — and he helped deliver that baby, and in over 35 years of doing it he looked at her and said, ‘Out of all my years this is the greatest miracle I have ever seen because I have no idea how he survived. The placenta is not attached. There are so many different issues and I don’t know how he had the nourishment and the food to be able to survive. This is a miracle baby.’

“Here is your baby, Mrs. Tebow.’ And that day I got to meet my mom,” he said.

Thousands of people tuned in to watch Tebow and the list of other speakers at the virtual rally.

“I’m so grateful my mom gave me a chance at life,” he added.

He continued on and told anecdotes about motivation, passion and compassion and why the sports trophies he’s earned over the years don’t matter to him as much as his faith does.

“You know, I’ve given so much of my life to sports,” Tebow said. “And people might say I was passionate about that and that’s for trophies that rust and for praise of people that are going to forget your name. Does that really matter? I don’t think so.”

He said real significance to him is being passionate about God, Jesus and people in general.

The march has been held every January on the National Mall since the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade passed in the Supreme Court, guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion.