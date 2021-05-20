Tim Tebows appears at Jaguars practice sporting new jersey number

Tim Tebow is making his second NFL debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars this season and on Thursday he showed up to the practice field sporting a new look.

Tebow, 33, was seen walking to practice wearing a No. 85 jersey just hours after the team announced he signed a one-year contract as a tight end.

He’s previously worn the No. 15 and No.11.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said in a statement through the team. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

Tebow has not played in a professional NFL game since 2012. He won one playoff game with the Denver Broncos . He had 2,422 career passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns. He also had 989 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns over the course of his career.

He briefly made a career shift in 2016 when he played in the New York Mets minor league system until 2019.