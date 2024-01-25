Tim Tebow WrestleMania match was floated in ‘top secret’ meeting after Patriots release, WWE president says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Tim Tebow WrestleMania match would have put butts in seats, and it almost happened.

WWE President Nick Khan revealed on Tuesday during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Paul Levesque, the current chief content officer of WWE, known in the wrestling world as Triple H, introduced him to the company when he was an agent.

Khan revealed that Levesque called him about setting up a match for Tebow.

“Paul had called me, an unsolicited call – and this is when Tim Tebow had just gotten cut by the Patriots – Paul called me and said, ‘Hey, I just want to introduce myself, my name is Paul Levesque.’ I said, ‘Oh, yeah Triple H, I know who you are I remember you as Terra Ryzing – his former wrestling name from WCW,” Khan explained.

“He said, ‘You know WWE?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I know WWE. I grew up a fan. I was an usher at WrestleMania IX at Caesars Palace.’ I said, ‘What’s going on?’ He said, ‘What do you think of Tim Tebow against the Big Show,’ at whatever that WrestleMania was after the Patriots run.”

Khan said the two discussed money, and he brought the idea to the former NFL player.

“Tim and I had, then, a top secret, private meeting – Tim Tebow, myself, Vince McMahon and Triple H – in Anaheim, California, about that,” Khan said. “Ultimately, it didn’t happen.”

Khan said he and Levesque remained in touch and that started his own journey to the company.

Tebow never made the Patriots roster and was waived before the start of the 2013 season. If things had gone down the wrestling path, Tebow would have faced the Big Show, whose real name is Paul Wight, at WrestleMania XXX in New Orleans.

Big Show actually appeared on the card during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He was the last to be eliminated as Cesaro picked up the victory.

