Tim Tebow signs 1-year deal with Jaguars as he looks for another NFL run

Tim Tebow joined the Jacksonville Jaguars for organized team activities as he signed his contract with the team to work as a tight end.

Tebow signed the contract Thursday morning and is expected on the field for practice later, ESPN reported. Tebow has reportedly told those close to him he is embracing the challenge of trying to make it back onto an NFL team for the regular season at a new position.

The Jaguars later announced the Tebow signing.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said in a statement through the team. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

The one-time Heisman Trophy winner, 33, has not played in a regular-season NFL game since the 2012 season with the New York Jets and was initially reluctant to switch positions, deciding on a career in broadcasting and professional baseball before apparently trying his hand at pro football again.

He briefly signed with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles before stepping away from football.

Tebow played in 35 games in the NFL. He won one playoff game with the Denver Broncos. He had 2,422 career passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns. He also had 989 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns over the course of his career.

From 2016 to 2019, he played in the New York Mets organization but failed to make the major league roster. The career change from football to baseball started out in the Arizona Fall League, and Tebow made it all the way to Triple-A — the top tier of minor league baseball. Injuries cut his baseball career short.

Tebow said late last year he would still pursue his baseball dream but formally announced his retirement in February.

Jacksonville is depleted at the tight end position and adding Tebow only makes sense because of the relationship already established between coach Urban Meyer and the former quarterback when both were at University of Florida.