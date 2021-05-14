Tim Tebow passionately explains why he's on front lines of human trafficking fight

Tim Tebow was in a suit and tie Thursday instead of pads and helmet, and with his potential NFL return up in the air, he went to the front lines of the human trafficking fight.

Tebow was at the Tennessee State Capitol and delivered a passionate speech.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“My dad was in a remote country, preaching at an underground pastor’s conference. And, where he was, there were four girls, not too far away, that were being sold. He took out all the money in his wallet, which was $1,200, and he purchased them to rescue them because he knew whoever else was gonna buy them was not gonna do something good,” Tebow said, via TMZ Sports.

“He wasn’t prepared for everything that was next, but he couldn’t not do something about it because this demands a response by him, by me, by you, by everything that they’re doing. It demands a response. We have to respond. He responded, I’m grateful.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tebow’s foundation was getting $1.2 million to help fight human trafficking.

TIM TEBOW’S PURSUIT OF NFL ROSTER AS TIGHT END RECEIVES SUPPORT FROM HALL OF FAMER

Tebow said there was only enough beds to serve about 10% of human trafficking victims in the U.S.

“My foundation and I are committed to increasing holistic survivor care across the country and around the world through our ministry, Her Song, and look forward to serving alongside the great state of Tennessee to continue pushing back this darkness,” he added.

As far as him potentially signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tebow dodged the question.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I would say that today, that’s not the focus,” he said, via ESPN. “Today is about every life that’s being trafficked in the state of Tennessee, around the country and around the world.”