Tim Tebow package speculation with Jaguars harshly panned: 'Ton of people on every team more qualified'

Tim Tebow could end up making the Jacksonville Jaguars’ final roster before the start of the 2021 season, and there has been speculation he could be used in different packages like Taysom Hill is used for the New Orleans Saints.

NFL insider Chris Simms shot down the idea that Tebow would be a viable player used in those types of situations.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Can’t believe this is still a topic. The only reason you use Tebow in a Taysom Hill package is if you desperately want to get Tebow on the field for some reason. In his prime, he was never as athletic as Taysom,” Simms tweeted Friday.

“There are a ton of people on every team more qualified than Tebow to run a Taysom Hill package. Only reason we are having this discussion is because Urban Meyer has a spot in his heart that favors Tebow more than any other coach has favored a player in recent history.”

JAGUARS’ POTENTIAL TIM TEBOW USAGE BEING SPECULATED AS HE FIGHTS FOR ROSTER SPOT

Tebow is trying to make the Jaguars as a tight end, even though he only took one snap in his career as a receiver and hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2012.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer didn’t reveal what he has up his sleeve for Tebow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think it’s one step at a time and see what happens,” he said after camp Thursday afternoon. “Before you start having those conversations, you’ve got to feel where he’s at on the depth chart, etc. Obviously, it’s only been a couple of days. We have not had that conversation as an offensive staff yet.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.