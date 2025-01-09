Tim Tebow issues prayer to ‘bring rain to California,’ sends thoughts to locals during wildfires

Former college football star Tim Tebow posted an emotional message to his X account on Thursday, sending a prayer and thoughts to those in California who are battling wildfires.

Thousands of acres have burned, while homes have been lost throughout the Los Angeles area.

“Like so many of you, I’ve been watching the news lately with a heavy heart. Last week, it was the tragedy in New Orleans. This week, it’s the wildfires in California. Quite honestly, in times like these, I don’t know what else to do but pray,” Tebow wrote on X.

“And so, Lord, we humbly ask You to bring rain to California. Protect our first responders and give them strength & courage. Comfort those who have lost loved ones, their homes, or their businesses. Make Your presence known among people who desperately need hope.

“And help us all to remember in times like these, that you are the same God today that you have always been – with us, and for us, always.”

The wildfires have affected the sports world, with two games located at Crypto.com Arena this week being postponed. Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick also lost his house after his family evacuated.

The NFL has also issued a contingency plan for Monday night’s Vikings-Rams playoff game, which is set to be played in Englewood but could move to Glendale, Ariz.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the last time it rained one-tenth of an inch in the city was back on May 5.

Five deaths have been reported due to the Eaton fire, which also burned down a clubhouse at a local golf course.

President Biden met with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, while Florida governor Ron DeSantis also offered help.

Newsom deployed the National Guard on Wednesday to help fight the fires as nearly 100 schools in the Los Angeles area were closed.

