Tigers star Angel Reese to visit White House with LSU: ‘I’m a team player’

The Most Outstanding Player of the women’s NCAA Tournament will visit the White House after all, days after saying she would visit former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama instead.

LSU star Angel Reese said Friday she would visit the White House with her national championship-winning team while appearing on “Sportscenter.”

“In the beginning we were hurt – it was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything,” Reese said Friday, per ESPN. “You don’t get that experience (to go to the White House) ever … and I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that so I’m going to do what’s best for the team and we’ve decided we’re gonna go.

LSU’S ANGEL REESE WON’T ACCEPT JILL BIDEN APOLOGY: ‘WE’LL GO TO THE OBAMAS‘

“I’m a team player. I’m gonna do what’s best for the team … I’m the captain.”

LSU spokesperson Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intention to visit the White House on Thursday, though a date has not been set for the visit.

Following LSU’s win over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game, first lady Jill Biden suggested both teams could be invited to the White House.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do,” Biden said in Denver on Monday via ESPN. “So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

Vanessa Valdivia, the first lady’s press secretary, clarified her remarks on Tuesday, saying the first lady “intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes.”

Despite the clarification, Reese said the team would visit the Obamas instead.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, I don’t accept the apology because of, you said what you said. … I said what I said. And like, you can’t go back on certain things that you say,” Reese said Tuesday on the “Paper Route” podcast. “I mean, you, like, felt like they should’ve came because of sportsmanship, right? They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas, we’ll see Michelle, we’ll see Barack.”

Women’s college basketball has been in the spotlight all week, with the national championship game being the most-viewed women’s college basketball game on record, with 9.9 million viewers tuning in, according to ESPN.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report