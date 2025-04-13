Tigers pitching prospect, son of Masters competitor, picks up 1st career MLB win

Jackson Jobe, one of the Detroit Tigers’ top prospects and son of a Masters golfer, picked up the first major league win of his career on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.

Jobe is the son of Brandt Jobe, who appeared in three Masters competitions and finished tied for 14th in 1999.

Jackson Jobe went six innings and struck out two batters and allowed two hits as the Tigers won the game 4-0. It was his third start of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He explained his gameplan to reporters as he didn’t have a ton of strikeouts on the day.

“I just haven’t been throwing my curveball for strikes, so there was a big emphasis on that going into today’s outing,” he said, via MLB.com. “I’ve been wanting to throw it a little bit more, but [catcher Tomás] Nido is not going to call it if I’m not throwing it for strikes. I feel like it took a pretty big step today.”

The win came amid Masters weekend at Augusta National in Georgia and fond memories of his father competing in the tournament.

‘I HAD TO BECOME EGOLESS’: BRYSON DECHAMBEAU OPENS UP ON CHANGE FUELING SUCCESS

ESPN noted that Jobe caddied for his father during the Par 3 Contest in 2006.

Brandt Jobe had 16 professional wins during his career. Six came on the PGA of Japan Tour. The highest he was ever ranked was 30th in 1998.

He was the 1990 Canadian Tour Order of Merit winner and the 1995 Asia Golf Circuit Order of Merit winner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the Tigers, they are on top of the American League Central division with a 9-5 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.