Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship

Golfer Tiger Woods has decided to pull out of the PGA Championship after struggling in the third round on Saturday.

“Tiger Woods has informed us that he is withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship,” PGA of America President Jim Richerson said in a statement posted on Twitter. “We admire Tiger’s valiant effort to compete here at Southern Hills and wish him the best as he continues to recover from his injuries.”

Woods, who is recovering from major leg injuries sustained in a car crash last spring, recorded a 79 in Saturday’s third round which was his worst score ever in a PGA championship.

Woods recorded 7 bogeys and 1 double bogey during the round with the only bright spot being a birdie on the 15th hole.

Woods could be seen grimacing in pain with a limp in his gait during the round.

CBS reporter Amanda Renner said she spoke to Woods off camera following his round and said he was extremely sore and would not commit to playing the final round on Sunday.

The decision to withdraw marks the first time Woods has pulled out of a major championship.

Mito Pereira leads the field of golfers at the PGA Championship heading into the final round on Sunday after shooting a 1-under 69 in the third round. Pereira, a 27-year-old PGA Tour rookie from Chile, holds a three shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris.