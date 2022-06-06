Tiger Woods turned down ‘mind-blowingly enormous’ offer to play in LIV Golf, Greg Norman says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods reportedly turned down a nine-figure offer to spurn the PGA Tour and play in the Saudi-backed rival league LIV Golf.

Greg Norman, the commissioner of LIV Golf and CEO of LIV Golf Investments, told the Washington Post on Monday that Woods turned down the offer. Woods in the past has said he will continue to play in the PGA Tour.

“Mind-blowingly enormous,” Norman told the paper. “We’re talking about high nine digits.”

The offers some of the PGA championships reportedly received are in the nine digits as well. Dustin Johnson received around $125 million to play in the league, The Telegraph reported last week. Phil Mickelson, who officially announced is intention to play in the league on Monday, reached a deal around $200 million to play in the league, the Golf Channel reported.

Woods last month addressed the idea of Mickelson missing the PGA Championship and potentially playing in LIV Golf.

“It’s always disappointing when the defending champion is not here,” Woods told reporters in a press conference ahead of the tournament. “Phil has said some things that I think a lot of us who are committed to the Tour and committed to the legacy of the Tour have pushed back against. And he’s taken some personal time, and we all understand that.

“But I think that some of his views on how the Tour could be run, should be run, been a lot of disagreement there,” Woods added. “As a professional, we miss him being out here. I mean, he’s a big draw for the game of golf. He’s just taking his time, and we all wish him the best when he comes back. Obviously, we’re going to have difference of opinions, how he sees the Tour, and we’ll go from there.”

LIV Golf will tee off this weekend at Centurion Golf Club in London.