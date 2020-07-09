Tiger Woods to play at Memorial in first event since golf's return

Tiger Woods is returning to PGA Tour play.

Woods announced Thursday he will play in the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, next week. It will be his first tournament since the coronavirus pandemic temporarily shut the golf season down.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the @MemorialGolf next week. I’ve missed going out and competing with the guys and can’t wait to get back out there,” Woods tweeted.

It will be Woods’ 18th time playing the Memorial Tournament. He has won the event five times, the last time being in 2012.

He will be looking for his record 83rd PGA Tour victory.

“I’ve always enjoyed Muirfield. I’ve always tried to play at Jack’s events. What he’s meant to the TOUR and he’s meant to all of us has players, I’ve always tried to support his events and I just happened to play well on his golf courses too,” Woods said in 2018, according to PGATour.com. “Whether it’s here or most of the Nicklaus Design courses that we play, I seem to play them well. But this one, in particular, is very special to him, it’s very special to us as players. Obviously because of what he’s done to the golf course, but more so what he’s meant to us as players.”

Woods last played The Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. He finished 11-over par.