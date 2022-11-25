Tiger Woods to compete at PNC Championship in December with son

Tiger Woods and his son will be competing at the PNC Championship next month, and they’ll be hoping to build on their success from last year.

The tournament is set to run Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

“We have been looking forward to this week all year and we can’t wait to team up together for our third PNC Championship,” Woods said in a statement, according to the PGA Tour website. “This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”

At last year’s event, Woods and his son, Charlie, lost by just one stroke to Team Daly, which paired Jon Daly and his son.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith will also be playing in the tournament, paired with their fathers.

Woods has not played since the British Open in July, where he missed the cut.

Earlier this month, Woods announced that he would be returning to the golf course at the Hero World Challenge in December.

“I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s [Hero World Challenge],” Woods posted to social media. “A big welcome to [Kevin Kisner]and [Tommy Fleetwood] for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany!”

The Hero World Challenge, founded by Woods and his father, is set to take place in Albany, Bahamas, from Dec. 1-4.

Woods will also be playing Dec. 10 in “The Match” with Rory McIlroy.

Woods has competed in just three events in 2022, all of which were majors.