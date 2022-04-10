Tiger Woods targets playing The Open Championship in July after Masters return

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods said Sunday after finishing his first major event since 2020 he is planning on playing at The Open Championship in July in Scotland.

The 150th Open Championship, also known as the British Open, will be played at the Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods made the revelation when talking to Sky News after wrapping up his first Masters appearance in nearly two years.

The Open Championship is after the PGA Championship, which is set to take place from May 19 to May 22 at Southern Hills Championship Golf Course in Oklahoma. Woods said he’s going to try to prepare the best he can to play that event as well.

“I won’t be playing a full schedule ever again. It’ll just be the big events. I don’t know if ill play Southern Hills or not but I am looking forward to St. Andrews. It’s something that’s near and dear to my heart,” Woods said.

“I’ve won two Opens there. It’s the home of golf. It’s my favorite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one. But anything in between that, I don’t know. I will try. I will try to get ready this week for Southern Hills and we’ll see what this body will be able to do.”

The Open Championship will take place from July 14 to July 17.

Woods didn’t play in last year’s tournament and there was no event held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. He missed the cut in 2019 and tied for sixth in 2018. He last won The Open in 2006 – his third title there.