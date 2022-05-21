Tiger Woods struggles at the PGA Championship

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods struggled to a nine over par 79 today, which included a stretch of 5 consecutive bogeys in a row. Tiger has never had 5 bogeys in a row in a Major in his professional career.

Tiger’s round included 7 bogeys and 1 double bogey. The one bright spot was the birdie on 15 that saved him from shooting 80. Tiger clearly did not look healthy. His gait walking downhill looked painful. He struggled getting into and out of traps.

His stats for the day were his worst of the three days of the PGA Championship. He only hit 6 greens in regulation and his driving accuracy was 42.86 %. His average drive length was 286 yards.

After the round, Tiger did not speak to the media and went directly for treatment on his leg. On the CBS broadcast, Amanda Renner reported that she spoke to Tiger off-camera, and he did not commit to returning tomorrow. She reported that he was extremely sore and needed to get with his team and see how things go.

Tiger currently stands at +12, tied with three others at the bottom of the leader board.