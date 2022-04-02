FOX Sports 

Tiger Woods remains in Masters field until he says otherwise

Just days before Masters week, Tiger Woods remains in the field.

Although it’s hard to imagine Woods returning to business as usual given the severity of his one-car crash back in February 2021 — which nearly caused him to have his right leg amputated –the New York Post reports Woods is likely to remain until he says he’s not.

As of Friday, Woods was still listed in the official field to play at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods hits from the tenth tee during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

OutKick’s Nick Geddes reported last week that Woods will exhaust every effort to tee off at Augusta National on April 7.

The Masters doesn’t require a Friday afternoon deadline for a qualified participant to commit, so while many waited to hear something definitive from the golfer, Woods didn’t need to announce his intentions.

The 15-time major champion and five-time Masters champion was seen practicing and walking the course at Medalist Golf Club last weekend, fueling speculation that a return could be near.

FILE – In this April 14, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Woods’ appeal worldwide, particularly in Asia, remains stronger than ever after his 15th major title
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

The Post reports that Woods appears to have made amazing strides physically in the quiet of his own workouts at home in Florida, and his trip to Augusta for a practice round on Tuesday included seeing how he handled the 18-hole walk.