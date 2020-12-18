Tiger Woods relishes opportunity to play with son, Charlie, in weekend tournament

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, caught the eyes of many Thursday when the two competitors warmed up for the upcoming PNC Championship set to take place over the weekend.

One of the first striking similarities was their swings. The younger Woods, 11, showed off a smooth stroke eerily reminiscent of his father’s back when he was winning major title after major title in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The elder Woods was relishing at the opportunity. He said this tournament wasn’t exactly about winning. Spending time on the golf course with his son was what made it special for him.

“We can do this together for a lifetime,” he told reporters, via GolfWeek. “I like the thought of having that opportunity to play with him for as long as I live.”

Woods said he didn’t have concerns about his son’s age and the national stage he’s about to step foot on.

“He’s been playing junior golf tournaments and he’s been out in front and having people video him. This is a different world we live in now; everyone has a phone,” he said, via the PGA Tour website.

Justin Thomas, one of the top golfers on the tour, recalled the moment he knew Charlie Woods was going to be a big deal.

“I was over at Tiger’s house, and us three were having a putting contest and we played nine holes, us three, straight-up, (Charlie) didn’t get any sort of advantage,” he said. “I think he was 8 years old, 9 years old at the time. And it was one of the three combined total weeks I’ve held No. 1 in the world, around that time. And Charlie was leading going into the last hole.

“He was 2 under, I was 1 under, and I think Tiger was even or 1 under or something like that. Charlie was mouthing off, you know, he’s like, ‘Here I am, I’m 9 years old beating the No. 1 player in the world and supposedly the best golfer of all time.’ And he three-putted and I made it, so I beat him. And that shut him up pretty quick.”

Thomas added that with the excitement building up for the weekend he just hopes that Charlie is “comfortable” on the course.