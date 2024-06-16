Tiger Woods provides murky outlook on future at US Open

It was another disappointing weekend for Tiger Woods at Pinehurst, as he failed to make the cut at this weekend’s U.S. Open.

It was the first time since 2015 that he missed cuts at back-to-back major championships, having also done so at last month’s PGA Championship, which came a month after finishing 60th at the Masters.

It’s been a tough stretch for Woods, who in 13 majors since winning the green jacket in 2019 has failed to muster a top-20 finish. It’s his longest such streak since failing to finish inside the top 20 in the first six majors of his career in 1995 and 1996.

Woods confirmed that he will play at the Open Championship next month, which will be his final tournament of the year, and he will come back to competitive golf “whenever I come back.”

With that said, Woods was asked straight up whether this was his last U.S. Open.

It doesn’t seem like Woods has his mind set, but it sure seems like he’s contemplating it.

“I don’t know … it may or may not be,” he said.

Woods birdied his first hole of the tournament but bogeyed half of his final 12 holes Thursday en route to a 4-over 74.

He briefly got inside the cut-line after a birdie on the par-4 fourth Friday, but that was short-lived, and he shot a 73.

Woods hasn’t made the cut at the U.S. Open since 2019. He did not participate from 2021 to 2023 and missed the cut in 2020. His best finish at the tournament since a fourth-place tie in 2010 was finishing tied for 21st in 2012 and 2019. He missed five cuts in that span.

In his last 25 majors, he has four top 20 finishes.

The Open will be Woods’ fifth tournament of the year, the lone non-major being the Genesis Invitational, from which he withdrew after the first round.

Royal Troon hosts this year’s Open Championship beginning on July 18. Woods has not made the cut in the tournament since his T6 finish in 2018. There was no Open in 2020, and he missed the 2021 and 2023 events.

