Tiger Woods moves Genesis Invitational to San Diego after wildfires impact LA course

Tiger Woods’ famed annual golfing event, The Genesis Invitational, is being moved from Los Angeles to San Diego after the devastating wildfires damaged the original course.

The PGA announced Friday the event will move 123 miles south to Torrey Pines Golf Course in the La Jolla neighborhood in San Diego, the site of this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods says the event will be a platform to help fire victims.

“We are grateful to the City of San Diego and Torrey Pines for hosting the 2025 Genesis Invitational, and to everyone who has reached out in support of the tournament,” Woods said in a statement. “While Riviera remains the home of The Genesis Invitational, we look forward to playing on another championship caliber golf course this year and using the tournament to support those affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area.”

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan also expressed gratitude.

“Our thanks to Tiger Woods, TGR Live and Genesis for their leadership in these efforts,” Monahan said. “We are grateful to Farmers Insurance, [San Diego Mayor] Todd Gloria and the City of San Diego and the Century Club for extending the invitation to relocate The Genesis Invitational to Torrey Pines.”

“Highlighting the resilience of Los Angeles and the need for continued support for the ongoing recovery efforts is what our collective teams are working towards with the playing of The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines,” Monahan added in his statement.

The Riviera Country Club, where the event was originally supposed to be played, was not destroyed by the fires. However, it is dealing with power and water issues, and the tournament is being moved out of respect to fire victims.

The Genesis Invitational is expected to return to The Riviera Country Club in 2026.

“The devastation that is ongoing with the LA fires is such a tragedy and being from California, it hits home,” Woods said in a statement shared on his social media platforms. “My heart is with those who have suffered unimaginable loss. Thank you to the incredible heroes that are the first responders helping to contain and save the community of Los Angeles.”