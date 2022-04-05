Tiger Woods’ Masters practice round draws massive crowds

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods is expected to reveal Tuesday whether he will play in The Masters more than a year after he suffered devastating leg injuries in a Los Angeles car crash.

On Monday, Woods went through another practice round at Augusta National and the crowds were massive.

He hasn’t played against high-level competition since the 2020 Masters as he’s been recovering from the car crash. He competed in the 2021 PNC Championship with his son Charlie and has been seen on courses in Florida as he continues to rehab from the injuries.

Woods wrote on Twitter Sunday he would be a “game-time decision.”

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” he wrote.

Billy Horschel, who has practiced with Woods, talked about the “buzz” around Augusta this week.

“There’s always buzz around this place,” he said. “But there’s just another level of buzz to see him and see him play. I’ve thought about it in the past, and I may be on the first tee watching him tee off if my tee works out and everything, just because it’s a special moment.”

Fred Couples said Monday that Woods looked “phenomenal” on the course.

“What impressed me the most is he was bombing it. I know (Justin Thomas’) not the longest hitter on tour, but I know he’s damn long. He was with him, flushing it,” Couples said, via ESPN. “I hope everything keeps going Tuesday and Wednesday, and I’m sure he’s going to tee it up Thursday.”

During the practice round, Woods hit five of seven fairways and five of nine greens, and appeared to show no visible signs of pain, Couples said. Though Woods reportedly walked with a slight limp.

The first round of the Masters begins Thursday.

Fox News’ David Aaro and the Associated Press contributed to this report.