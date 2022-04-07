Tiger Woods makes long-awaited Masters return more than year after car crash

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods is officially back on the golf course.

Woods teed off at 11:04 a.m. ET in a group with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann at the Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia. It’s the first event for Woods against high-level competition since 2020.

He had been recovering from devastating leg injuries suffered in a February 2021 car crash in Los Angeles.

The crowd at Augusta gave Woods a big roar when he entered the tee box.

He finished the first hole, saving par.

Woods was asked whether he thinks he could win this weekend.

His simple response: “I do.”

He added: “I can hit it just fine. I don’t have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. Walking is the hard part. This is normally not an easy walk to begin with. Now given the conditions that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult. Seventy-two holes is a long road and it’s going to be a tough challenge. And a challenge that I’m up for.”

Jack Nicklaus expressed his support for Woods’ return earlier in the week.

“Delighted to hear Tiger is going to give it a go at the Masters,” Nicklaus’ statement read. “Considering where his life was 17 months ago, this is an incredible feat. Only reinforces the drive, passion and work ethic Tiger has always possessed. And know that while he’s in a different place in his life, Tiger wouldn’t tee it up if he didn’t think he could compete and win.”

He went on: “Tiger knows this golf course like the back of his hand and, in 2019, once in position, he remembered how to win. If his body holds up, could he do it again?”

