Tiger Woods’ leg scar seen in rare photograph at golf tournament

Tiger Woods offered spectators at the U.S. Junior Amateur Championships in Michigan on Monday a rare look at his leg, which was severely injured in a 2021 crash in California.

Woods has worn pants or a leg sleeve while out on the golf course in practice or during tournaments. As he watched his son play in the amateur tournament, Woods was seen wearing shorts without a leg sleeve. A Getty Images photographer snapped a photo of his leg.

The photo showed Woods with a large scar on his leg.

Woods shattered bones in his right leg, needed a rod in his tibia to stabilize the injuries, and needed screws and pins in his ankle after he was involved in a crash in February 2021.

Woods revealed in a November 2021 interview with Golf Digest there was a moment during the immediate aftermath that amputating his leg was a serious possibility.

“There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg,” he said. “Once I (kept it), I wanted to test and see if I still had my hands. So even in the hospital, I would have (then-girlfriend Erica Herman) and (friend Rob McNamara) throw me something. Throw me anything,”

Woods has worked hard to get back to form and play in tournaments again since the crash.

Though, the 2024 golf season is one to forget for Woods. He missed the cut in three of the four majors. He finished 60th in the Masters.

