Tiger Woods lauds Stanford after women's basketball title: 'What a win'

Tiger Woods led the congratulatory messages to the Stanford women’s basketball team on Sunday night after the Cardinal snapped a 29-year championship drought against Arizona.

Stanford defeated Arizona, 54-53, to win its first women’s basketball championship since 1992. It was the team’s third title and third under coach Tara VanDerveer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Woods, a Stanford alumnus, tweeted his congratulatory message as he recovers from injuries sustained in a horrific car crash in February.

“Congratulations to the entire @StanfordWBB team and to Coach VanDerveer. What a win. Home of Champions! Go Card!” he wrote.

Woods attended Stanford in 1994 after the Cardinal had won the NCAA championship. He would defend his U.S. Amateur title in 1995 and get named the Pac-10 Player of the Year, selected as an NCAA First-Team All-American. In 1996, he was the first golfer to win three straight U.S. Amateur titles and won the NCAA individual golf championship.

STANFORD BEATS ARIZONA FOR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL NATIONAL TITLE, ENDS 29-YEAR DROUGHT

Woods has been recovering from the leg injuries suffered in an accident while driving his SUV in California.

The Los Angeles County sheriff said a cause for the crash has been determined but the report won’t be released, citing privacy concerns.

“A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded,” LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva said last week. He added that investigators need permission from Woods to release the information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel,” Villanueva continued. “There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Woods is not facing criminal charges.