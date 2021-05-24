Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus lead reactions to Phil Mickelson's historic PGA Championship win

Tiger Woods was among those Sunday who congratulated Phil Mickelson on his historic PGA Championship victory.

Woods tweeted it was “truly inspirational” to watch Mickelson become the oldest golfer to win a major championship.

Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar, was tweeting during the PGA Championship about Mickelson’s miraculous shots. He added on his Instagram Stories a picture of Mickelson and the gallery walking to the green on the 18th hole and wrote, “The thrill of victory and inspiring for us all.”

Jack Nicklaus also came out with a video on his social media to congratulate Mickelson.

“Fantastic golf this week at Kiawah,” the legendary golfer said. “You played great, you didn’t make any dumb mistakes, which is the whole key to winning major championships. There is something strikes me; 50-years-old is older than 46. Well done my friend.”

Others followed up with their own tweets.

The 50-year-old became the oldest golfer to win a major when he claimed the PGA Championship. The previous record was held by Julius Boros, who won the 1968 PGA Championship at 48 years old.

Mickelson wrapped up his 73 with a par on the 72nd hole as the fans erupted with wild cheers at the Ocean Course. After successfully hitting the winning putt, Mickelson raised his arms in celebration and hugged his brother, Tim, who was his caddie.

Mickelson finished at 6-under 282 for the tournament.

Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka tied for second place. Oosthuizen finished with a 73 and Koepka, who held the lead after the first hole, finished with a 74.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.