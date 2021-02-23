Tiger Woods involved in Los Angeles car crash, first-responders needed 'jaws of life' to remove him

Tiger Woods was injured in a serious car crash Tuesday and needed to be extricated from his vehicle with the “jaws of life,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Woods was the sole occupant in the crash near the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Officials said the crash occurred at around 7:12 a.m. and the vehicle sustained “major damage.”

He was taken to the hospital and the extent of his injuries were not known.

This is a breaking news story check back for updates.