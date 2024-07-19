Tiger Woods in danger of missing the cut after rough start at British Open

It appears that the words of Hall of Fame golf pro Colin Montgomerie are haunting Tiger Woods at the British Open this week.

Woods is in danger of missing the cut at Royal Troon after his 8-over 79 in the first round of The Open Championship on Thursday. If he does, it will mark his third straight missed cut at the majors this year – something he has only ever done once before in his career.

“I didn’t do a whole lot of things right today,” Woods said after the round. “I need to shoot something in the mid-60s tomorrow to get something going on the weekend.”

Woods, a 15-time major winner, set a Masters record by making his 24th consecutive cut at Augusta National back in April. But he failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

His average score in the majors this year is 75.4 and his lowest score of 69 dates back to the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship.

“I’m physically feeling a lot better than I did at the beginning of the year. At the end of last year, it was tough, and I haven’t played a whole lot,” Woods said.

“I think that, as the year has gone on, I have gotten better. I just wish I could have played a little bit more, but I’ve been saving it for the majors, just in case I do something pretty major and then take myself out of it. Hopefully, next year will be a little bit better than this year.”

Woods’ optimism for next year follows Montgomerie’s calls for the PGA Tour legend to finally retire – a notion Woods himself quickly dismissed before the start of the Open.

But his hope for a better day in the second round hasn’t exactly been fulfilled. He is 12 strokes behind the leader through the 12th hole.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

