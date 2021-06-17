Tiger Woods' iconic 2008 US Open shot commemorated at Torrey Pines

One of Tiger Woods’ most iconic shots was commemorated Wednesday.

Ahead of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council President Jen Campbell commemorated Woods’ 2008 near-improbable shot at the U.S. Open with a plaque.

The plaque reads: “Expect anything different?”

“Playing on a fractured leg, Tiger Woods sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Rocco Mediate. Woods defeated Mediate in 19 holes the following day to win his third U.S. Open,” the plaque reads.

Woods is not expected to be at the U.S. Open this weekend as he continues to recover from a significant leg injury he suffered in a horrific car crash in February in Los Angeles.

Woods was spotted on the tarmac of a Los Angeles airport earlier in the week. He was still hobbling around on a cast and had a leg compression stocking. It was presumably his first time back in the city since the crash.

He had been recovering at his home in Florida after stints in two different Los Angeles-area hospitals.

With the U.S. Open set for this weekend in San Diego, Woods was reportedly asked to help with coverage but rebuffed the request.