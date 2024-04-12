Tiger Woods finishes Masters first round one shot over, continues to compete in second round amid leg concerns

All eyes were on five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods on Thursday during the opening round at Augusta National. The first round was ultimately delayed due to weather, but Woods was back on the golf course early Friday morning for the final five holes of the first round.

Woods’ performance on Friday was somewhat disappointing, as he ended the first round at one over par. Woods took his second bogey of the round with an errant wedge at No. 14, his right hand flying off the club as the ball came up short of the green.

Woods chipped past the flag and missed the putt to save par. He bounced back with three straight pars before finding the sand with his approach at No. 18, leading to another bogey that left him with a 1-over 73 for the round.

Woods finished the opening round eight strokes behind leader Bryson DeChambeau. But, he now faces the more immediate goal of making the cut for a record 24th consecutive time.

Woods’ health has been a topic of conversation for several years. He previously underwent multiple back surgeries, but a single-car crash in California in 2021 resulted in multiple leg injuries. Woods added to his long list of procedures in April 2023, when he announced that he had undergone surgery on his right ankle.

Woods spent about 40 minutes in the Augusta National clubhouse on Friday to get his surgically repaired body ready to tackle another 18 holes in the second round.

Woods is looking to make another bit of Augusta National history by advancing to the weekend. He is currently tied with three-time champion Gary Player, who made 23 straight cuts beginning in 1959, and 1992 winner Fred Couples, whose own streak lasted until 2007.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was 1 shot behind DeChambeau after carding a 6-under 66 on Thursday. Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard and Max Homa were 2 back after posting 5-under 67. Homa, who was playing with Woods, had his best round in a major championship.

“It wasn’t easy,” Højgaard said. “The wind was swirling, and there was a lot of wind. Very pleased with how I played actually. And also this morning, it wasn’t that easy getting out there that early, and the conditions completely changed with different wind direction.” Woods, who is attempting to set a Masters record with his 24th consecutive made cut, will tee off in the second round at 10:18 a.m. ET. He had about 48 minutes to wait in between rounds. The 15-time major champion has never missed a cut at the Masters as a pro.

Woods was tied for 26th in the second round as of Friday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

