Tiger Woods finishes Masters first round near top of leaderboard

Tiger Woods wowed fans with his first-round performance at the Masters on Thursday.

Woods finished near the top of the leaderboard when he ended his first 18 holes. He shot a first-round 68 and finished 4-under par at Augusta National giving fans some hope that he might be able to play through the weekend and possibly have a chance at a second consecutive Masters title.

It was one of his best rounds of the year. Woods has barely played in 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that put a halt on any kind of golf for most of the summer.

He played in the ZOZO Championship last month and finished tied for 72nd and before that he played in September’s U.S. Open where he missed the cut.

In one of his best shots of the day, Woods nearly aced the 16th hole. He hit the ball extremely close to the pin and it nearly went in from 170 yards out.

England’s Paul Casey went into the clubhouse with the Masters lead, finishing 7-under par. Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele both finished 5-under par. While Woods finished tied for fourth with Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuzien and Patrick Reed as others finished out their first round.

Woods won the Masters in 2019. He is still looking to break Jack Nicklaus’ record for most major victories. Nicklaus finished his professional career with 18 total and Woods currently has 15.