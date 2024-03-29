Tiger Woods, ex-wife Elin Nordegren briefly reunite to support son, Charlie, at ceremony

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren were together again briefly Tuesday to celebrate their son Charlie and his state championship win in Florida.

The Benjamin School won the Class 1A state golf championship. The 15-year-old received a medal and a state championship ring. Photos showed Woods and Nordegren taking photos with Charlie.

It’s not the first time Woods and Nordegren were at the same place at the same time to support their son. Nordegren was at the Cognizant Classic pre-qualifier as Charlie tried in February to earn a spot in the PGA Tour event that happened later in the week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Charlie shot an 86 and was unable to compete in the tournament.

Tiger was also back in the spotlight last year when his ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, filed a lawsuit against him, alleging sexual assault.

A source close to Nordegren at the time the lawsuit was filed in March 2023 told People magazine she had “no interest” in the legendary golfer’s personal life.

WYNDHAM CLARK ADMITS HE’S GROWING IMPATIENT WITH PGA/LIV DRAMA: ‘JUST WANT WHAT’S BEST FOR GOLF’

“This aspect of Tiger’s life is not her concern,” the source close to Nordegren told the magazine. “She has no interest in his personal life or what happens with his various girlfriends. That part of her life was over a long time ago.”

Woods and Nordegren were a part of a high-profile split in 2010 when Woods revealed his infidelity following a single-vehicle crash near their Florida home. They have two children together, and the source told People their tensions have cooled in recent years for the sake of their children.

“She would never go back with him but likes that he is a good father. She has seen that over the years, which worked them into a good relationship. They co-parent pretty well,” the source told the magazine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Of course, she needs to be very confident that the children are safe and happy around anyone that Tiger is with, especially if the romance becomes serious,” the source added. “To that degree, she is very interested. But not on much else.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.