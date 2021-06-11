Tiger Woods declines offer to join US Open coverage: 'He didn't want to do it'

Tiger Woods reportedly declined an offer from NBC Sports to be a part of the coverage for the U.S. Open later this month because he didn’t want to take away attention from the event.

Announcer Dan Hicks told reporters at a news conference held by NBC Sports on Wednesday that the network reached out to Woods to gauge his interest in being a part of this year’s coverage, but the three-time U.S. Open champ declined.

“We were all thinking how good that would be, who better, if he couldn’t be there to play it, to voice it and have him a part of the show, but we were rebuffed,” Hicks said, according to Golf.com . “He didn’t want to do it, and I totally understand his situation.”

“There is a lot going on in his world right now and there’s also a part of Tiger that doesn’t want to become this, I don’t want to, for lack of a better word, a sideshow at an event where we should be concentrating on what’s happening,” he added.

Woods has not appeared at a golf event since being involved in a serious car wreck in February. He suffered open fractures affecting his tibia and fibula, injuries to his foot and ankle, and trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg. A crash report later revealed Woods was also “knocked unconscious, laceration to the lower front jaw, bruised right and left rib cage, fractured right tibia and fibula, possible right ankle injury.”

Woods spoke out about the car crash for the first time last month in an interview with Golf Digest .

“I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced,” he said. “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Woods has not given a timeline regarding his return to golf, but he was recently pictured on social media using crutches.

