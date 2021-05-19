Tiger Woods could have some kind of Ryder Cup impact, US captain says

The Ryder Cup is only a few months away, but the possibility of Tiger Woods having some sort of impact on the U.S. team for the event was raised Wednesday.

Steve Stricker, the U.S. team captain, told reporters ahead of this weekend’s PGA Championship that he talked to Woods about the possibility of even making the trip to Whistling Straits but downplayed the potential of it happening.

“I’ve talked to him. He’s still got a lot going on and his spirits are great,” Stricker said, via Golfweek. “We were on a Zoom call with him just this last week and he seems like he’s in a better place. Like I said, though, he’s still got some ways to go.

“I’d love to have him there. Who wouldn’t, right? The guys really respect him, and he did a great job obviously as a captain and he was an assistant captain of mine in 2017 at the Presidents Cup and he was unbelievable. He would do anything for you and he’s totally, totally vested in the situation and the process and almost to the point of he’s on it early and so much, it’s like, dude, we’ve still got months to go yet.”

Woods has been recovering at his home in Florida after he was involved in a serious car crash in Los Angeles in February that left him with a devastating leg injury.

Stricker said Woods made known that he could pick his brain during the Ryder Cup if need be.

“That shows his level of commitment to me, to the team, and his desire to be there if he can be,” Stricker added. “As an assistant captain, it’s almost like he’s taken it up a notch. He can worry about the whole team where, when he’s a player, he’s just thinking about getting his own game ready so he can get those blinders on a little bit. But as an assistant captain, he is all-in with everybody and the players love it.

“They love being around him and he adds a tremendous amount when he is there.”

The Ryder Cup is a competition between U.S. and European golf teams. The event is held every two years. The 2020 competition was moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing a change in the golf schedule.

Whistling Straits in Wisconsin will be the host course Sept. 24 to 26. While the teams have yet to be officially determined, Stricker picked Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson and Davis Love III to be his vice-captains.