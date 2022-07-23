Tiger Woods’ caddie hopes for ‘three, maybe four’ events before 2023 Masters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods’ return to the golf course following his horrific February 2021 car crash was nothing short of miraculous.

Woods, who told reporters he was close to losing his leg following the accident, managed to play in three of golf’s majors in 2022, competing at the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

Following last week’s Open Championship, where Woods missed the cut, the 15-time major champion said that while he was unsure if he’d ever play at the Old Course in St. Andrews ever again, he did expect to play more British Opens in the future.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be doing this since 1995, and I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews,” Woods said after his second round. “I certainly feel like I’ll be able to play more British Opens but don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back around here. The warmth and the ovation on 18 … it got to me.”

The question now turns to when we’ll see Woods back on the golf course, and his caddie provided a little insight Thursday.

“I’m hoping that maybe he will play in December in the Hero [World Championship] and the father-son and maybe the Genesis [Invitational],” Joe LaCava told “The Dan Patrick Show.” “I’m still hoping three, maybe four tournaments before the Masters. I won’t do much. I’ll do the same thing.

“I’ll say ‘Tiger, if you’re starting to feel better maybe October or November, maybe I’ll come down for a couple of weeks, we’ll hang out. We don’t have to play every day, we don’t have to practice every day. I’ll be there, maybe give you a little motivation. We’ll go down there and play and practice here and there,'” LaCava continued. “And maybe get ready for the Hero, to get ready for the following year of [2023].”

Tiger clearly struggled to get through 18 holes in all three of his major appearances in 2022, but he still managed to make the cut at the Masters and at the PGA Championship earlier in the year.