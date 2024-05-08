Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka headline PGA Championship field that includes all top 100 world ranking players

Tiger Woods will be making another appearance at a major this season after the PGA of America released the official field for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla next week.

Woods, who won the major three times, is returning to Louisville, Kentucky, where he famously won his second-straight PGA Championship and fifth major in 2000 after beating Bob May in a playoff.

It follows the news that Woods accepted a special exemption to play in the upcoming U.S. Open tournament in June after coming off a disappointing finish at the Masters last month.

Joining him will be Rory McIlroy, who won his second PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2014. This year will mark the golf course’s fourth time hosting the major.

Brooks Koepka will also be there looking to defend his title after winning the major for the third time at Oak Hill last year.

In addition to Koepka, LIV Golf will be represented by 16 players this year, down from last year’s 18 who entered the field.

The concern surrounding LIV Golf players qualifying for major championships reached a boiling point for Phil Mickelson this week. He sent a stark warning about the future of golf in a since-deleted post on X.

“Maybe some LIV players won’t be missed. But what if NONE of the LIV players played? Would they be missed? What about next year when more great players join? Or the following year? At some point they will care and will have to answer to sponsors and television,” Mickelson wrote, via The Associated Press.

But the PGA Championship, at least for this year, will maintain its reputation for having the strongest field of the four majors.

Seven of the LIV players invited means this year’s field will have the entire top 100 in the world ranking at Valhalla Golf Club from May 16-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

