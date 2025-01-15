Tiger Woods breaks silence as wildfires continue to sweep across Los Angeles area: ‘Stay strong LA!’

Golf icon and Southern California native Tiger Woods is speaking out as wildfires continue to wreak havoc on the Los Angeles region.

Woods was born in Cypress, California, which is located roughly 45 miles from Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The Palisades fire is one of the largest and one of the most destructive wildfires sweeping across the area.

Woods had been publicly silent about the tragedy, until Tuesday. He released a statement saying his heart was with those who have been impacted by the devesting wildfires.

“The devastation that is ongoing with the LA fires is such a tragedy and being from California, it hits home,” Woods said in a statement shared to his social media platforms. “My heart is with those who have suffered unimaginable loss. Thank you to the incredible heroes that are the first responders helping to contain and save the community of Los Angeles.”

The 15-time major winner also vowed to release more details about his personal contributions to the communities affected by the disasters.

“We plan to provide an update on our own charitable efforts to help these communities in the coming weeks. Stay strong LA!”

Firefighters and first responders continue to work to fully contain the Palisades and Eaton fires, both of which were sparked last week.

On Tuesday, the death toll rose to 25. Officials confirmed at least eight people died due to the massive Palisades fire, while the Eaton fire claimed 17 lives. An estimated 35 individuals remain unaccounted for.

Forecasters said strong winds in the region will bring an elevated fire threat throughout Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said “life-threatening and destructive and widespread winds” are in the region, which could fuel the growth of new or existing wildfires in Los Angeles County and Ventura County.

“Extreme fire danger will continue thru Wed. PDS Red Flag Warnings are for the extreme of the extreme fire weather scenarios,” the NWS Los Angeles wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “In other words, this setup is about as bad as it gets. Stay aware of your surroundings. Be prepared to evacuate. Avoid anything that can spark a fire.#cawx.”

