Tiger Woods back at Open Championship: A look at his best moments at the tournament

Tiger Woods will play in his third major golf tournament of the year even as he still feels the effects of the leg injury he suffered in a February 2021 car crash.

Woods has won The Open Championship three times, but the idea of him competing again after the crash seemed slim. He defied the odds at The Masters in April when he was able to walk the entire course and gave hope for the rest of the year.

He said he was focusing on playing St. Andrews in Scotland and competing in the Open Championship.

After being forced to withdraw from the PGA Championship, Woods skipped the U.S. Open and made sure he was healthy enough to get to St. Andrews.

“It’s my favorite golf course in the world,” he said in April.

Woods is among only five golfers who have won the Open twice at St. Andrews. No one has done it three times. Woods has realized his window is closing as the Open will not return to the course for at least five years. He said this week he could always play golf as long as he can swing a club. However, competing against the world’s best has proven to be tough.

The good news is that Woods was able to play a full practice round on Sunday.

With Woods getting back into gear, read below for some of his top moments at the Open Championship.

1995 Tiger’s first Open Championship appearance

Tiger Woods’ first Open Championship appearance came at St. Andrews in 1995. He would finish tied for 65 in the event, but his appearance at the major was just a small part of an incredible year. He made four PGA Tour starts and made the cut three times.

He would not win his first major until 1997.

1998 Tiger’s first Top 10 finish at Open Championship

At this point, Woods had won the Masters in 1997 and was putting together a string of Top 10 finishes. He would finish in third place in the 1998 Open. He finished a stroke behind Mark O’Meara and Brian Watts from getting in a three-way playoff. O’Meara would defeat Watts.

It was clear Woods was getting closer and closer to hoisting the Claret Jug.

2000 Open Championship win

It would take another two years, but Woods would pick up his first Open Championship win in 2000. He was coming off a U.S. Open win and would follow up the Open with a PGA Championship victory.

Woods was 19-under par for the tournament at St. Andrews. Thomas Bjorn and Ernie Els both scored 11-under par.

He would later win the Masters in 2001 and complete the Tiger Slam, holding all major tournament titles simultaneously.

2005 Open Championship win

After falling out of the top 20 in the 2001 and 2002 tournaments, Woods would finish tied for fourth in 2003 and tied for ninth in 2004. Woods would come back with a win in 2005. This would be his second win at St. Andrews.

Woods finished 14-under par well ahead of Colin Montgomerie who finished 9-under par. It was his 10th major victory and second career grand slam, making history as the first golfer under 30 to accomplish those feats.

2006 Open Championship win

Woods went back-to-back with a victory at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in 2006. It was the first tournament following the death of his father.

He finished with 18-under par – two strokes ahead of Chris DiMarco and five strokes ahead of Ernie Els.

2018 Top 10 Open Championship finish

Scandal and injuries would plague Woods for the latter part of his career. After his Open Championship win in 2006, he would win only three more major tournaments and none between 2009 and 2018.

His 2018 finish at the Open Championship gave him momentum heading into the 2019 Masters.

Woods finished tied for sixth in the 2018 Open Championship with a 5-under par. He was three strokes behind the tournament winner Francesco Molinari.