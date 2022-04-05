Tiger Woods at the Masters: Remembering the golf legend’s feats at Augusta

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods could very well be playing at The Masters this week as speculation has ramped up about his status for the tournament following his appearance at Augusta National.

Woods has only played in one competitive event since suffering devastating injuries to his leg in a Los Angeles car crash in February 2021. He would recover well enough to play at the PNC Championship in December but said the biggest obstacle he faced was whether he can walk an entire course.

Woods said he would make a “game-time decision” to play Augusta.

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” he tweeted Sunday.

With the potential of him playing at Augusta, read below to remember his time at one of the most famous golf courses in the world.

1995 Masters debut

Woods made his debut as an amateur. He qualified for the tournament after winning the 1994 U.S. Amateur. He was 19 at the time and still attending Stanford. He made the cut and finished 41st in the field.

1997 Masters win

Woods burst onto the professional golf scene in April 1997 and dominated. He won definitively over Tom Kite and Tommy Tolles, shooting an 18-under par. It was the largest margin of victory for any Masters win and he was the youngest to ever get the famous green jacket.

2001 Masters win

Woods would win his second green jacket in 2001, narrowly defeating David Duval and Phil Mickelson by two strokes. He shot a 16-under par to win. The victory marked the completion of the so-called “Tiger Slam” in which he was the holder of all four majors at one time.

2002 Masters win

He would pick up his third Masters win in 2002 and his second consecutive green jacket at Augusta. At the time, he became the third golfer in history to successfully defend his title. He followed in the footsteps of Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo.

He recorded a 12-under par for the win, beating Retief Goosen by three strokes and Mickelson by four strokes.

2005 Masters win

Woods would come back in 2005 to win the Masters for a fourth time. He outlasted Chris DiMarco in a playoff to get the win. The two finished with a 12-under par to get to the playoff.

The chip at 2005 Masters

Woods had one of the greatest moments in Masters history during his final round at Augusta in 2005. On the 16th hole, Woods nailed an incredible chip shot from about 16 feet away. He hit the ball to his left and it just kept rolling toward the cup until it hit the lip. The ball took a second to breathe before falling into the hole.

Second place in 2007

Zach Johnson would take the spotlight from his competitors in 2007. He finished with a 1-over par for the tournament and narrowly beat out Woods, Goosen and Rory Sabbatini. Each of the three golfers, who tied for second place, finished with a 3-over par.

Second place again in 2008

Woods finished three strokes behind Trevor Immelman in 2008. Woods shot 5-under par but Immelman was 8-under. Immelman led or was tied for the lead after each round.

Return from scandal

Woods was playing at the Masters months after scandal and the fallout from his divorce was in the spotlight nearly every day since the end of 2009. He was in the hunt for most of the weekend but only finished tied for fourth place with K.J. Choi, shooting an 11-under par. Phil Mickelson would win the event with a 16-under par.

Tough go from 2011-2018

A number of injuries had plagued Woods in the middle of his career. He wouldn’t win any Masters Tournament from 2006 to 2019. He finished tied for fourth in the 2011 and 2013 tournaments but wouldn’t finish better than tied for 17th in any of the events before 2019. He made the top 20 finish in 2015. He wouldn’t play in 2014, 2016 or 2017 before making a triumphant return.

2019 Masters

Woods stunned the world when he showed glimpses of his former self and won the green jacket once more in 2019. He shot a 13-under par and defeated Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele by one stroke. He was the second-oldest player to win the Masters and it was the last major championship he won.

What’s next?

Woods tied for 38th in 2020, the last time he played in the tournament. He appeared to be ramping up to get ready to play this week but tweeted Sunday it was still a “game-time decision.”